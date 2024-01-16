Huge tree topples onto cars — and power line — at iconic California park, trapping 11

Eleven people were rescued after a large tree fell on cars at a popular park in California, fire officials said.

On Jan. 15, San Francisco firefighters responded to Golden Gate Park after reports of a tree falling on several cars, according to a Facebook post by fire officials.

“I was in the car with my family and next thing you knew is this big tree with the lamppost came down in slow motion on us,” Sandy Yeung told KTVU.

Firefighters “quickly navigated through the downed tree and search the damaged cars for victims,” officials said.

UPDATE



11 OCCUPANTS ARE SAFE

2 OF WHICH HAVE NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES #SFFD CLEARING TREE FROM CARS



UNKNOWN WHEN ROAD WILL REOPEN



LARGE TREE ON 4 CARS SB 19TH AVE CLOSED



NB 19TH AVE ONE LANE OPEN AVOID AREA https://t.co/mMYE4Aywdy pic.twitter.com/hM7dQhxjgr — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 16, 2024

Eleven people were rescued and two needed “minor medical care,” firefighters said.

The tree also took down a live power line that sat in between the cars and the tree, rescuers said.

“We were very, very lucky,” Yeung told CBS News Bay Area. “I think we had a guardian angel watching over us today.”

The massive tree was over 100 feet long, Lt. Jonathan Baxter with the San Francisco Fire Department told KTVU. It hit five vehicles, the outlet reported.

TREE FELL ON VEHICLES



LARGE TREE FELL ON CROSSOVER DR/MLK, 4 VEHICLES UNDER TREE



SFFD EVALUATING 7 VICTIMS



ALL LANES OF 19TH AVE IN THIS AREA CLOSED -MAJOR TRAFFIC DELAYS- AVOID AREA CONSIDER RE-ROUTE pic.twitter.com/SG5BZKxXx6 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 16, 2024

Firefighters were able to cut and remove the tree debris so the street could reopen, officials said.

