Huge warehouse fire in Elizabeth fills sky with smoke
An intense fire burned at a warehouse in Elizabeth Friday morning sending plumes of black smoke into the sky large enough to be seen for miles.
The Bayonne Office of Emergency Management advised people to avoid any extended time in the direct path of the smoke.
The fire on Trumbull Street started around 5:30 a.m. and reached four alarms, per NBC News.
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Elizabeth NJ fire at warehouse damages building, huge smoke