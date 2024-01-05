Huge warehouse fire in Elizabeth fills sky with smoke

An intense fire burned at a warehouse in Elizabeth Friday morning sending plumes of black smoke into the sky large enough to be seen for miles.

The Bayonne Office of Emergency Management advised people to avoid any extended time in the direct path of the smoke.

The fire on Trumbull Street started around 5:30 a.m. and reached four alarms, per NBC News.

Smoke rises south of the New York borough of Manhattan as a warehouse burns in Elizabeth, N.J., spreading smoke over the southern skyline of New York Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Elizabeth NJ fire at warehouse damages building, huge smoke