Huge water main break floods Philadelphia neighborhood
The rupture of an aging water main in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Philadelphia left homes and streets flooded. CBS News Philly has the latest from the scene.
The rupture of an aging water main in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Philadelphia left homes and streets flooded. CBS News Philly has the latest from the scene.
The adult film actor slammed the disgraced attorney after he was found guilty of cheating her out of a large chunk of an advance for a book.
Brooke Shields poses topless in ad for Jordache jeans more than 40 years after her famous Calvin Klein ads, saying, “This is my 56-year-old body.”
A Virginia man was found guilty of murdering his adopted stepdaughter by forcefully giving her a lethal dose of heroin. On Monday, jurors took 45 minutes to find 43-year-old Wesley Hadsell guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a body, according to WAVY 10. It was the second time Wesley stood trial for the murder of his adopted daughter, 18-year-old Angelica Hadsell Angelica disappeared while visiting her parents’ home in the Tarrallton area of Norfolk in March 2015, according to the N
I tasted canned versions of the classic meal from Hormel, Wolf Brand, Amy's, and Campbell's to find the best convenient option for Super Bowl Sunday.
His wife, Lexis, wants his cause of death to be a "warning" to the public and plans to create a foundation in his honor.
Reuters/Toby MelvilleA 40-year-old man has been arrested after a fellow passenger alleged that he raped her on a trans-Atlantic flight from Newark to London.The British man is alleged to have forced himself on the unidentified woman—a fellow passenger who he didn’t know previously—while other passengers slept on the nighttime United flight last week.A spokesman for London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers were there to arrest the man when the flight landed at Heathrow early last Mond
She's opening up for the first time since Kanye accused her of being a "bully."
A Black Federal Express driver says that he was shot at by a white man during his shift. The 24-year-old man has given pictures to […]
Jennifer Crumbley's coworker testified Tuesday that Jennifer and her husband, James Crumbley, were seeing other people throughout 2021.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Utah Jazz are acquiring guard Portland's Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Spurs' Juancho Hernangomez in a three-way deal, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs gets guard Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick, and the Blazers get ...
The late night host noted a very specific law the former president may have just broken.
If Rob Gronkowski plans on playing in 2022, he'll have to do so without Tom Brady as his quarterback. The former Patriots tight end named the QB he'd most want to play with next season.
Again and again, Hannah Catton told doctors something was wrong with her body. Again and again, she said, the doctors dismissed her concerns. They didn't listen in late 2018 when she told them about her frequent urinary tract infections. They didn't listen months later when she returned to tell them she was having irregular periods. And they didn't listen when she complained of bloating, constipation, diarrhea and extreme pain.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and inte
"I have seen more than a few in my day, and that is up there," MSNBC's Chris Hayes said of Sen. Cynthia Lummis' comment on the censure of anti-Trump Republicans.
Two of three Tennessee inmates who escaped a county jail through the HVAC air vent system are now dead, and the hunt for the third is ongoing, authorities announced.
Kathy Poliquin is the human resources director at the business where Jennifer Crumbley worked. She characterized her contact with Jennifer as minimal, but she did have multiple conversations with her on the day of the shooting. They included phone calls where she said Jennifer sounded panicked and hysterical and where she asked about accessing money for a lawyer.
"Wheel of Fortune" has been on air for over 40 years, but it wasn’t until Tuesday that one particular historic feat was accomplished.
Matt Barnes gave his take on the Tyrese Haliburton trade.
Your four-year reminder that figure skating is absolutely, positively no joke.View Entire Post ›
Mike McDaniel getting the Dolphins coaching job led to some questioning if he was indeed biracial as he says. McDaniel doesn't owe an explanation.