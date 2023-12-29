Huge Wave Injures Several at California's Ventura Beach

At least eight people were injured when a massive, unexpected wave crashed over a sea wall and through a crowd of people at Ventura Beach, California, on December 28, according to local authorities.

The incident happened as huge swells were wreaking havoc along California’s coastline, prompting widespread warnings of dangerous surf, life-threatening rip currents, and coastal flooding.

Footage released by Ventura county officials captures the moment the enormous wave swept through a crowd of onlookers overlooking the beach from the end of Seward Avenue.

The National Weather Service warned that dangerous conditions would persist into Saturday and urged people to avoid the water. Credit: Ventura Police/City of Ventura via Storyful

