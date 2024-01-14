Huge Waves Crash on St Joseph Pier During Winter Storm

A winter storm brought intense winds and snow to parts of Michigan on Saturday, January 13.

This footage, filmed by Nathan Voytovick, shows waves crashing against a pier in Saint Joseph.

According to local news reports, the storm forced airlines to cancel around 75 inbound flights to Detroit Metro Airport.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory on Saturday evening as freezing winds and heavy snow were set to batter the region. Credit: Nathan Voytovick via Storyful