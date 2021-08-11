California Fire Burns 1,000 Buildings, Adding to PG&E Woes

Mark Chediak
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. could face increased scrutiny from California regulators after a massive wildfire linked to its equipment has become destructive enough to potentially trigger more severe enforcement actions.

The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 1,000 structures as of Tuesday night, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. If PG&E is found to have started the blaze, the level of devastation has crossed a threshold that would allow state regulators to place the utility into the second level of a six-step enforcement process that could lead to state takeover for repeated safety violations.

Regulators would also need to find that PG&E didn’t follow state rules or prudent management practices in causing the blaze.

PG&E shares fell as much as 2.5% Wednesday.

The Dixie Fire burning northeast of Sacramento is now the second-largest in state history, having charred more than 490,000 acres. It has been raging across Northern California for more than three weeks after a PG&E worker discovered a small fire at the base of a tree leaning against the utility’s power line near the start of the conflagration. PG&E has said it found no issues with the power line or the tree during recent inspections. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The California Public Utilities Commission placed PG&E into the first level of the process in April because of the failure of the utility to sufficiently prioritize clearing vegetation from its highest-risk power lines in 2020 under its wildfire safety plan. If moved to the next level, PG&E would be subject to additional oversight of its safety practices including increased inspections.

The utility agreed to be subject to the enforcement process as a condition of its emergence from bankruptcy last year. California wanted a way to keep tabs on PG&E after its equipment was blamed for wildfires in 2017 and 2018 that killed more than 100 people and destroyed more than 22,000 structures.

(Updates share price in the fourth paragraph.)

