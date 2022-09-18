Hugh Chambers, The Growr Announces Launch of AI Smart Drive to Revolutionize the Car Rental Industry with Self-Driving Cars

Orlando, Florida, United States - (NewMediaWire) - September 17, 2022 - AI Smart Drive is heralding a new day in the car rental industry, allowing self-driving cars to be fully integrated into existing car rental services.

With increased interest in car rentals, Hugh Chambers, also known as The Growr, have jumped into the industry with a side venture that many are not considering: self-driving cars for rent.

Self-driving cars, also known as driverless cars or autonomous vehicles, are unique technological advancements. These cars sense their environment and move safely with little or no human input by using a combination of sensors. The AI Smart Drive idea is to provide entirely self-driving vehicles.

"I have tested the waters for myself, analyzed the benets and the drawbacks of the industry," said Hugh Chambers during an interview with Yahoo News. "Now, I am aspiring to apply what I believe to be the right solution to address some of these drawbacks. Hugh Chambers plan to ease travel woes for their clients. Gone are the days when customers had to hustle and bustle to rent a car. Gone are the days when customers had to leave their house and go through all the tedious processes to acquire a rental vehicle. They want to eliminate all those inconveniences, making it as easy and as technologically possible as they can for someone to rent a vehicle without driving it themselves."

Hugh Chambers believe his self-driving cars will be a major disruption in the car rental industry, providing unparalleled comfort for people using car rentals. Clients only have to order the service by choosing from an extensive eet of options, a date, time, and location. The car, SUV, or truck will be delivered to the location they choose at the exact time they selected.

All AI Smart Drive vehicles will be engineered with advanced technology, allowing them to be delivered to their locations without any humans operating them. Clients will not need to drop off the vehicles, as this task will be completed by the technology onboard.

Aside from the launch of AI Smart Drive, Hugh Chambers focuses on building and equipping entrepreneurs in the United States, emphasizing investments, web development, and content creation. The Growr, Hugh's main company, offers several services like: business consultations, mentorship and business advice programs. So far Hugh has helped and provided services to hundreds of customers.

Entrepreneurs who would like to learn from the experience of The Growr on how he built businesses to run them successfully can contact him today by visiting www.thegrowr.com or sending an email to support@thegrowr.com.

About Hugh Chambers

Hugh Chambers is a Jamaican immigrant to the United States who started his journey as an entrepreneur by self-educating himself in the coveted skill sets of computer programming and web development, utilizing the vast array of informative resources that Youtube and Google offered. Since migrating to the United States, Hugh has established and developed ve exciting new companies, including AI Smart Drive LLC, a rental car company with luxury vehicles. Another good mention is, Fixitnoww LLC, which helps customers repair their credit records and make better nancial choices in the future.

Please visit https://thegrowr.com/biography/ or connect with The Growr on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more information.

