Hugh Grant unable to bring phone hacking claims against Sun in High Court trial

Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant has been denied the chance to take his phone hacking claims against the publisher of the Sun newspaper to trial, a judge has ruled.

The actor's damages claim was given permission to proceed to trial, except for any allegations relating to phone hacking, concluded Mr Justice Fancourt in his ruling on Friday.

The judge found that Mr Grant could have brought a claim for phone hacking sooner, as he had knowledge of it, but that his other allegations will have to be tried.

He said: "It was only on seeing invoices disclosed in NGN's generic disclosure in 2021 that Mr Grant believed that private investigators (PIs) had been instructed by The Sun to target him in various ways, particularly in 2011.

"Although Mr Grant was aware prior to March 2016 of general allegations about use of PIs to obtain information, there is in my judgment a realistic chance that Mr Grant may establish at trial that, although he was aware of general allegations and was suspicious, he could not reasonably have believed with sufficient confidence that he may have been targeted by PIs instructed by The Sun in some of the relevant ways.

"Sufficient knowledge or belief that NGN's denials of phone-hacking were false does not necessarily mean that Mr Grant believed at that time that NGN had used different methods of UIG targeted at him. That issue will have to be tried."

Mr Grant said he was delighted with the ruling.

"I am pleased that my case will be allowed to go to trial, which is what I have always wanted – because it is necessary that the truth comes out about the activities of The Sun.

"As my case makes clear, the allegations go far wider and deeper than voicemail interception.

"The judgment says that News Group’s sworn denials of phone-hacking at The Sun during and after the Leveson Inquiry, should not have been believed by me, and so I am too late to claim damages for the relatively small phone-hacking element of my claim.

"That says as much about News Group’s honesty as it does about any naivety I may have displayed by believing what NGN’s witnesses say on oath.”

A spokesperson for News Group Newspapers (NGN) said: "NGN is pleased that, following our application, the High Court has ruled that Mr Grant is statute barred from bringing a phone hacking claim against The Sun.

"The remainder of his claim, which has been brought following a statement made by (private investigator) Mr Gavin Burrows in 2021, has been allowed to proceed to trial.

"NGN strongly denies the various historical allegations of unlawful information-gathering contained in what remains of Mr Grant's claim."

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.