Hugh Grant tells court The Sun commissioned 'burglaries to order'

Actor Hugh Grant believes private investigators carried out “burglaries to order” for The Sun newspaper, a court has heard.

The actor, 62, attended the final day of a hearing at the High Court, at which News Group Newspapers (NGN) is attempting to have claims by him and the Duke of Sussex thrown out.

He arrived with his wife Anna Eberstein and his legal team and greeted gathered journalists as he entered the Rolls Building, in London.

Grant, who settled a claim against NGN relating to unlawful information gathering at the News Of The World in 2012, is now bringing a similar legal action in relation to The Sun.

NGN denies any unlawful activity took place at The Sun.

In a witness statement, the actor said: “My claim concerns unlawful acts committed by The Sun, including burglaries to order, the breaking and entering of private property in order to obtain private information through bugging, landline tapping, phone hacking, and the use of private investigators to do all these and other illegal things against me.”

He referred in the statement to evidence he gave to the Leveson Inquiry into press standards and ethics in 2011, in which he spoke about a break-in at his London flat, where the front door was forced off its hinges while a story appeared shortly afterwards in The Sun that “detailed the interior”.

He said: “I had no evidence that this burglary was carried out or commissioned on the instruction of the press, let alone The Sun”.

The actor added that he had been told by a private investigator in early 2022, which prompted him to launch his claim.

Actor 'only aware he was targeted recently'

NGN’s lawyers argue that Grant, a prominent campaigner on press ethics as a member of the Hacked Off group, should have been aware he had a claim in relation to The Sun much earlier, and had left it too late to bring the latest legal action.

The actor's lawyers argue he has only become aware more recently, following disclosure in the ongoing litigation over phone hacking, that there is evidence he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for The Sun.

NGN has previously settled a number of claims since the phone-hacking scandal broke in relation to The News Of The World, which closed in 2011, but has consistently denied that any unlawful information gathering took place at The Sun.

Anthony Hudson KC, for NGN, told the court on Tuesday that Harry and Mr Grant had been “front and centre” of claims against the publisher over hacking and therefore could not possibly have failed to realise they had a potential damages claim much sooner.

The hearing concluded on Thursday and Mr Justice Fancourt will determine whether the claims will progress to a trial, which would be heard in January next year.

The judge is expected to give his ruling at a later date.