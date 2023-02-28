Hugh Jackman Said Playing Wolverine Left Him With Voice Damage And He Explained How

Jalopnik

Red Bull might be considering a massive change for its second Formula 1 team, Scuderia AlphaTauri. German racing publication Auto Motor und Sport reported that the energy drink goliath is considering either moving the team from Italy to England or selling the team to a party already interested in joining the world championship. Red Bull is primarily aiming to reduce its overall F1 operating costs. The company no longer finds it financially prudent to enter two nearly independent F1 teams.