Hugh Jackman says that filming his shirtless scenes for the first 'X-Men' movie was delayed because he wasn't ripped enough to play Wolverine

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in "X-Men." 20th Century Fox

Hugh Jackman spoke about playing Wolverine/Logan in a new cover story with Variety.

Jackman said that production on the first "X-Men" movie was delayed because he wasn't fit enough.

"I'm just a bit flabby," he said. "It took me a while to work that out."

Hugh Jackman said that the filming of his shirtless scenes for the first "X-Men" movie was shifted because he wasn't muscular enough to appear as Wolverine yet.

Jackman spoke about how he landed a role as the iconic clawed Marvel character in a new cover story for Variety, released on Wednesday.

At the time of casting for the movie, released in 2000, Jackman wasn't a recognizable actor in Hollywood. Actor Dougray Scott was originally cast as Wolverine/Logan but departed the film due to scheduling conflicts with the second "Mission: Impossible," in which he played the villain.

Jackman was then cast, but he told Variety that the process wasn't entirely seamless.

Ramin Setoodeh, Jackman's interviewer, wrote that the Australian actor "wasn't as ripped as he needed to be for the character. The production had to push back his first scene, where he's shirtless in a cage fight, so he could get in better shape."

"I'm just a bit flabby," Jackman said. "It took me a while to work that out."

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in "X-Men." 20th Century Fox

During a virtual appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in August 2020, Jackman said that his "X-Men" audition lasted about 20 seconds and took place as the movie was already filming.

The actor previously spoke about getting jacked for "X-Men" during an appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" in March 2017.

Jackman said that he underestimated how long it would take to get in shape.

"I turned up and the director had pushed back all the shirt-off scenes to the very end, four months later," he recalled.

He also revealed that he prepares three months prior to filming a shirtless scene, employing an intense regimen that he wouldn't recommend to fans.

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in "X-Men." 20th Century Fox

Jackman went on to reprise his role in several "X-Men" films and standalone Wolverine films: "X2: X-Men United" (2003), "X-Men: The Last Stand" (2006), "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" (2009), "X-Men: First Class" (2011), "The Wolverine" (2013), "X-Men: Days of Future Past" (2014),"X-Men: Apocalypse" (2016), and "Logan" (2017).



Story continues

Wolverine was killed off in "Logan," but Jackman and longtime friend Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool/Wade Wilson) will be costarring in the upcoming third "Deadpool" movie.

Jackman told Variety that he's currently in the process of getting into superhero shape for "Deadpool 3," which has resulted in him accidentally tearing his costumes for the Broadway show "'The Music Man."

Read the original article on Insider