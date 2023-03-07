Hugh Jackman shares photos of his 'healthy' 8,000-calorie meals as he starts bulking up to play Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Kristy Sparow/WireImage/20th Century Studios

On Monday, Hugh Jackman showed off the meals he's eating to bulk up for "Deadpool 3."

The star is returning to play Wolverine in the film, which is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to his post, Jackman is seemingly eating over 8,000 calories a day for the role.

Hugh Jackman is picking up the Adamantium claws again several years after saying an emotional goodbye to Wolverine in James Mangold's "Logan." The star will return to play the grouchy mutant again opposite Ryan Reynolds in "Deadpool 3," which will take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For the moment, it's not clear how the mutants will be folded into the MCU timeline, but the important thing is that they're both back after Disney's acquisition of Fox.

Jackman, 54, is currently in the middle of his six-month-long preparation for "Deadpool 3," and he took to Twitter Monday to show off some of the meals he's eating every day as part of the bulking phase.

Jackman ate two steaks, two chicken burgers, bass, and salmon in one day

The star tweeted: "Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you, Chef Mario, for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst… Becoming. Wolverine. Again."

"Bulking" means building muscle (while "cutting" means losing fat) and typically requires eating more calories than you burn, although those brand new to lifting can sometimes build muscle while eating at what is known as your maintenance calories.

The photo shows that in just one day the star ate two grass-fed sirloin steaks with noodles (1,100 calories each), two chicken burgers with sweet potatoes (1,000 calories each), black bass with rice (2,000 calories), and Patagonian Chinook salmon with potatoes (2,100 calories).

All together, Jackman's Wolverine diet consists of 8,300 calories a day so he can bulk up to superhero size.

How much a person needs to eat depends on factors including their genetics and activity levels — but an average moderately active man aged 31-50 is advised to eat 2,400-2,600 calories a day.

Elite athletes often have to eat thousands of calories every day depending on their size and sport — powerlifter Blaine Sumner, for example, previously told Insider he also eats 8,000 calories a day, whereas some Kansas City Chiefs players only eat 3,000, their dietitian Leslie Bonci told Insider.

Generally when bulking, it's important not to eat too much too suddenly to avoid gaining fat. In January, Jackman told "The Late Show" he was eating 4,500-5,000 calories a day, building up to 6,000.

Jackman has bulked up a number of times over the years because he's played Wolverine in nine different "X-Men" movies since the first film was released back in 2000. The more muscle a person has, the more calories they burn at rest.

His trainer previously told Insider how he uses light weights at the start of his workouts to get in shape.

"The Greatest Showman" and "Les Misérables" actor is clearly putting in more effort than ever before for his return, as shown by the workout clips and photos that he's posted on Twitter. Jackman has been working with coach Beth Lewis ahead of "Deadpool 3," and it's clearly starting to pay off.

Jackman previously fuelled his fun feud with Reynolds by posting a photo of himself doing a bicep curl which shows off the sheer size of his arm. He joked that the"Deadpool" star might be younger than him, but they're not in a competition.

