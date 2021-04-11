Hugh Jackman and wife stun in 1996 wedding photos shared for their 25th anniversary

Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, are celebrating a milestone on Sunday. After 25 years of marriage, the couple has hit their silver wedding anniversary.

To mark the occasion, Jackman, 52, gushed over Furness, 65, in posts on Twitter and Instagram, complete with a series of throwback photos from their wedding day.

“Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing,” he wrote in the caption on Instagram. “From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years - our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater.”

“I’m forever grateful to share our love, our life - and, our family together. We’ve only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!”

For Valentine's Day, the actor shared another photo from his 1996 wedding day on Instagram, where he and Furness were held up on their guests' shoulders.

“Deb. You are, and always will be, the great love of my life. I love you to the moon and back," he wrote.

Jackman and Furness met on the set of the Australian TV series “Corelli” in 1995, and he proposed four months later. The two tied the knot in 1996. The couple has two adopted children together, Oscar Maximilian, 20, and Ava Eliot, 15.

The actor revealed to TODAY’s Willie Geist during an interview in November 2018 that he knew immediately that Furness would be his wife.

“I knew two weeks into meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives," he explained.

"In the end, what do you want from your life partner?” he added. “You want to be fully seen and you want to be able to fully see them for exactly who (they) really are. And Deb and I had that from the beginning.”

A few months before this confession, the “Wolverine” star shared his secret to longevity in his marriage with TODAY, explaining, “You have got to find the right person. It’s powerful, but simple.”

“When you’re dating, you literally put on the best version of yourself," he added. “When you get on the dance floor, you’re like, all right, I am pulling out my best moves here, I am doing my best lines, I have got my best clothes on. How do you transition from that person to actually truly being yourself? The tracksuit pant version of yourself.”

In addition to staying true to yourself and finding the right person, Jackman also explained that he and his wife set some ground rules to keep their relationship strong.

“Deb was in the business before me and made some rules,” he explained. “We are not going to spend more than two weeks apart, and we are not going to work at the same time if we don’t have to financially. So, one of us is always there to support the other. And we have maintained that for — well, next month is 22 years.”

