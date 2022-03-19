Hughes found competent to stand trial

Mar. 19—LIMA — A Lima man charged with involuntary manslaughter has been found competent for trial.

Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Reed found that Joshua Hughes, 39, of Lima, competent to stand trial in Friday's competency hearing. Reed stated that the doctor performing the evaluation stated that "while he (Hughes) has illness he is capable of standing trial."

After making the ruling, Reed asked if Hughes wanted a court-appointed attorney. Reed assigned assistant public defender Steve Chamberlain after Hughes answered in the affirmative.

Through Chamberlain, Hughes then waived indictment and entered not guilty pleas on all three charges.

Reed accepted the waiver and the pleas before continuing Hughes' bond and setting an evidentiary discovery hearing for the morning of March 28.

Hughes was indicted during the January session of the Allen County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree and on a fifth-degree felony count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

The indictments allege that on or about April 20, 2021, Hughes furnished fentanyl to Kathy Hughes, which resulted in the woman's death.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Oct. 14, 2021, and his bond was set at $25,000 bond at that time. Hughes was not taken into custody until Jan. 14 of this year.

He was scheduled to appear at an arraignment hearing in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Jan. 20 but the hearing was postponed after the Allen County Public Defenders Office filed a motion with the court requesting that the competency evaluation be conducted with Hughes.

