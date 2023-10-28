Hughes scores twice and Demko has 22 saves in Canucks 5-0 win over Blues

VANCOUVER (AP) — Quinn Hughes scored two goals, Thatcher Demko stopped 22 shots and the Vancouver Canucks won their third consecutive game 5-0 over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night.

J.T. Miller scored short-handed and added two assists for Vancouver (5-2-0). Phil Di Giuseppe had a goal and an assist, Ilya Mikheyev scored once and Elias Petterson had two assists.

The shutout was the fourth of Demko’s career.

Demko made one of his best saves of the game early in the third period. Blues center Brayden Schenn made a nice move to get past the Canucks' defense, then skated wide and aimed a low shot for the corner of the net that Demko stopped with his right pad.

Hughes got his first goal when he took a cross-ice pass from Filip Hronek and scored on a seeing-eye shot through traffic that beat Jordan Binnington on the glove side at 7:59 of the first period.

Vancouver broke the game open with three second-period goals, two of them 70 seconds apart.

Hughes scored his second at 5:48 when he flipped a puck in front of the net that hit the skate of St. Louis forward Kevin Hayes and deflected past Binnington. Di Giuseppe scored at 6:58 when he took a pass from Tyler Myers, skated between two Blues defensemen, and beat Binnington between his pads.

Miller made it 4-0 with a short-handed breakaway at 8:52. Mikheyev made it 5-0 at 6:35 of the third period.

Binnington stopped 30 shots for the Blues (3-3-1), who were playing on back-to-back nights after beating the Flames 3-0 in Calgary on Thursday.

UP NEXT:

Canucks: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Blues: Visit the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.