Hughes trial: Defendant found guilty as charged in child rape case

A jury deliberated for a little under two hours Friday before finding Stephen Hughes guilty of sexually abusing three little girls.

A Richland County Common Pleas Court six-man, six-woman panel found Hughes, 25, guilty as charged of three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Judge Phil Naumoff scheduled sentencing for 2:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Because of the age of the victims, all of whom were 7 or younger, Hughes could receive life in prison.

Stephen Hughes appears in court on the first day of his trial for rape.

The abuse happened at an apartment in the 100 block of Crouse Street in Mansfield. Hughes was staying there at the time with his brother and his brother's girlfriend, along with the three girls.

His brother and codefendant, Stonie Butler, was convicted in August on 10 sex-related counts. Naumoff imposed a sentence of three consecutive life terms.

For more on this story, including reaction from both attorneys and one of the girls' guardians, check back with www.mansfieldnewsjournal.com.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

X (formerly Twitter): @MarkCau32059251

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County jury finds Stephen Hughes guilty of child rape