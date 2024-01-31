Hughes trial: Teacher says girl's 'odd behavior' could indicate sexual abuse

A teacher testified Tuesday that a former student exhibited behavior that could indicate sexual abuse.

Dawn Couts was the first witness on the third day of the Stephen Hughes trial in Richland County Common Pleas Court.

Hughes, 25, is charged with three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition. Prosecutors allege he sexually abused three sisters, all of whom were 7 or younger at the time, while they were staying at a house on Crouse Street in Mansfield.

On cross-examination, Couts told defense attorney Benjamin Zushin that it was not her job to make a diagnosis.

Couts is a kindergarten teacher for Marion City Schools. She taught first grade two years ago when the oldest of the three sisters, who is now 9, was in her class.

Couts said the girl exhibited "odd behaviors," including looking under the restroom stalls at students and licking the restroom floor.

"Children rarely lie about sexual abuse," Couts said, adding they often show signs of abuse through their actions.

In her opening statement, Assistant Prosecutor Lauryn Calderhead said the girl had an "unstable and chaotic" home life, with her birth mother dropping her off with various people.

Couts said the girl attended school regularly when she stayed with her godmother. She added if the girl spent a weekend with her birth mother, she often came to school Monday wearing the same clothes she had worn Friday.

"She would just be raging from the get-go," Couts said of such times.

Teacher recalls incident toward end of 2022 school year

The teacher relayed an incident at the end of the 2022 school year when the accuser simulated oral sex.

"This should not be happening to a child," Couts said.

She said she did not file a report with Children Services after learning the organization already had an open case involving the girl.

Couts noted the girl also chewed on school utensils, including biting the metal off pencils.

"It's another red flag that there's some type of oral fixation," the teacher said.

Couts also said the girl showed signs of being delayed academically. On cross-examination, she said that could have been the result of an unstable home life or the COVID-19 pandemic, not necessarily because of sexual abuse.

Zushin also asked the teacher if the girl ever lied.

"She would always own up to it," Couts said of the restroom behaviors.

Regarding other behaviors, Couts said the girl might lie initially but "would always confess" when they were one-on-one.

The teacher also said chewing on utensils could be a sign of stress.

Next on the witness stand was Jolene Zehner, an intake caseworker for Richland County Children Services.

"When something traumatic happens to you, it rewires your brain," she said on direct examination. "You might not remember every single thing that day."

Zehner said children usually don't disclose right away, possibly because they don't feel comfortable or they don't realize they have been abused.

Children Services worker did unannounced home visit

In July 2021, Zehner did an unannounced visit to the Crouse Street residence where the 9-year-old and her younger sisters sometimes stayed.

The sisters were not there at the time, but two other small children were.

"The whole entire house was in horrible condition," Zehner said, noting there was both dog and human feces on floors and trash on the porch.

In the afternoon session, one witness testified. Sheree Ford is a forensic nurse examiner at OhioHealth Marion Hospital, the city where the sisters now live.

She condfucted sexual assault exams on the three girls on June 14, 2022, some six months after the allegations.

Ford said it was less common for pediatric patients to report abuse within 72 hours, after which time there is only a 4% to 10% chance of seeing injuries. She said vaginal tissue heals quickly.

Nurse examiner testifies about how children report abuse

Ford talked about how children report abuse.

"Disclosure is a process. It's not typically a one-time thing," she said.

Ford said children don't always know the words or realize they've been abused.

Calderhead asked Ford about children being coached to lie.

"It becomes pretty obvious, pretty quickly," the forensic nurse coordinator said, adding a child might say she was raped but not be able to offer any details.

"False allegations are very rare," Ford said.

Ford said she could not get much information from the two younger sisters. The middle one has a speech impediment, and the youngest one was 2 at the time of the exam.

The oldest girl reported abuse of all three, saying it happened "all the time."

"She was very detailed in her explanations and narrative story," Ford said. "Not only did she express what she experienced, she would act it out with her body. I had absolutely no reason not to find her story credible."

On cross-examination, Ford said it was not her role to evaluate if someone is telling the truth.

Zushin asked her about the girls' brother, who reportedly demonstrated sexualized behavior. The boy did not undergo a sexual assault exam.

The defense attorney also asked if how the questions are asked matters. Ford said "yes."

On redirect examination, Ford said there was no evidence the oldest sister had been coached, that she offered many details.

