Hughson woman accused in Oakdale charity embezzlement also charged in San Joaquin County

A Hughson woman accused of embezzling $200,000 from nonprofits in Oakdale is also accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a family-run agriculture business in Acampo.

Lana Casey, 60 of Hughson, and Lori Cundari, 61 of Lockeford, as well as their husbands and Casey’s children, are being sued by Reynolds Family LLC, which is seeking $862,471 in damages, according to the Lodi News-Sentinel.

The women, who worked for the business, also were criminally charged in San Joaquin County Superior Court on Oct. 21, according to court records.

Two days prior to that, Oakdale police arrested Casey on suspicion of embezzlement from three Oakdale charities. Oakdale police issued a search warrant for Casey’s bank accounts and discovered that dozens of checks from the organizations were deposited to her account.

Casey bailed out of jail the same day. She has not yet been formally charged but is scheduled to be arraigned in Stanislaus Superior Court on Jan. 18, according to District Attorney’s Office spokesman John Goold.

The Oakdale Police Department would not say which charities were victims but confirmed that Casey owns a boutique on F Street in Oakdale called Lana’s Spur of the Moment. She could not be reached for comment on Monday and the business appears to be closed.

The Reynolds family is accusing Casey of forging a manager’s signature on checks to embezzle at least $750,000 and purchasing steer with funds from the business. She had the steer branded with a mark registered to her granddaughter, according to the News-Sentinel.

The newspaper reported that Casey allegedly transferred some of the money to her son, who used it to buy a property in Anchorage and that other funds were used to help purchase a cabin in Tuolumne County and a pickup for herself.

Cundari is also accused of purchasing property and a vehicle with the money.

The women are scheduled to be arraigned in San Joaquin Superior Court on Nov. 30.