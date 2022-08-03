Hugo Boss Brand Refresh Brings Another Sales Increase in Q2

Cathrin Schaer
·3 min read

Hugo Bossmarketing campaigns continued to pay dividends, helping to send sales up 34 percent, currency adjusted, during the second quarter of this year to 878 million euros.

The company, best known for its men’s formal wear, had seen sales plummet during the pandemic as events were cancelled and consumers worked from home. A new manager with a new strategy were brought in to spark growth.

More from WWD

“Our impressive growth in the first half of the year reflects the many successes related to our comprehensive branding refresh,” Hugo Boss chief executive officer, Daniel Grieder, said in a statement. Grieder has been in the job since the middle of last year.

First-half sales gain 42 percent  to 1.65 billion euros.

As a result, Hugo Boss raised its guidance for the full year. Previously the company thought it might see sales growth of between 10 and 15 percent. Now, it said, it expected between 20 and 25 percent growth, bringing in between 3.3 billion and 3.5 billion euros over the whole year.

Last year, Hugo Boss made 2.79 billion euros in sales.

In mid-July, Hugo Boss had released preliminary results for this quarter, stating it would likely raise guidance. Market analysts from the likes of the Royal Bank of Canada, Morgan Stanley and Baader Bank all welcomed the news, saying that the fast-paced brand refresh showed the company was now heading in the right direction.

Some analysts expressed concern about whether market conditions, increased inflation and a corresponding drop in consumer sentiment might eventually have a detrimental impact – Hugo Boss has previously said it would need to raise prices later this year – while others were positive about the fact that Hugo Boss was not as exposed to the ailing Chinese market as some clothing makers.

At the same time, the German marquee brand also said costs had risen. Operating expenses rose 34 percent during the quarter to hit 458 million euros. Of that, marketing expenses had gone up 29 percent during Q2, with a spend of 58 million euros on extending the brand refresh as well as a number of attention-getting social media campaigns, capsule collections and collaborations.

The company said its sales of menswear in the more formal Boss category, which includes suits and which still makes up the bulk of the company’s sales, had risen 35 percent, currency adjusted, to 701 million euros during the second quarter.

As events like weddings were being scheduled again and offices re-opened, Boss sales “exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the first time,” the company reported. Womenswear in this category brought in 52 million euros.

Meanwhile, the more casual Hugo category grew 37 percent, currency adjusted, to 125 million euros in Q2. Offerings in this category include athletic wear and an ongoing collaboration with the NBA.

In North America, Hugo Boss recorded a sales increase of 23 percent. This fed into a rise of 45 percent, currency adjusted, in the Americas territory altogether this quarter. The brand saw a total of 200 million euros in sales there.

Hugo Boss’ home market of Europe remains its biggest though. There, the company saw a 41 percent increase, currency adjusted, in sales to hit 549 million euros. It credited particularly good momentum in France and the U.K. for the positive results.

The company has previously said it was not as exposed to the Chinese market and, unlike many, had mostly avoided fallout from a political boycott of Western-made goods there. However this quarter, it still had to cope with pandemic-related store closures and recorded a 34 percent decrease in sales in greater China. However double-digit growth in other parts of the Asia-Pacific territory meant that Hugo Boss’ sales remained flat during the second quarter. The brand made 110 million euros in sales there during Q2.

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Earnings, Services Data

    U.S. stock futures ticked higher as investors weighed stronger-than-expected corporate results against geopolitical tensions and the Federal Reserve’s commitment to fight inflation with interest-rate increases.

  • Uber sells 7.8% stake in India's Zomato for $392 million -sources

    HONG KONG/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Uber Technologies on Wednesday sold its 7.8% stake in Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd for $392 million via a block trade on local exchanges, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Zomato and Uber did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Shares of Zomato Ltd fell as much as 9.6% to 50.25 rupees on India's Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

  • Global cenbanks lift rates by nearly 1,200 bps in July

    Major developed and emerging market central banks around the globe delivered nearly 1,200 basis points in interest rate hikes in July alone, ramping up their fight against multi-decade high inflation with Canada surprising markets with an outsized move. Central banks overseeing five of the 10 most heavily traded currencies delivered 325 basis points of rate hikes between them last month. This brings the total volume of rate hikes since the start of the year across G10 central banks to 1,100 basis points.

  • Michael Saylor steps down as MicroStrategy CEO, company takes $917 million charge on bitcoin

    MicroStrategy CEO and founder Michael Saylor said Tuesday he'll be moving into a new role with the company and focusing all is efforts on bitcoin-related initiatives.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $150,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    These healthcare stocks could help you retire early, offering impressive margins and promising growth potential.

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,

  • Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    This stock is beating the Dow over the past 10 years and can continue outperforming for the next decade and beyond.

  • Exxon Mobil Eyes Flat Production, Increased Dividends and Share Buybacks

    Despite Exxon Mobil’s pledge to return approximately $30 billion via share repurchases and a nearly equivalent amount via dividends in 2022, some analysts highlighted at least one issue with the oil major’s plans.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • Intel Could Be Worth More Dead Than Alive. Why This Analyst Sees 50% Upside.

    Intel just reported what may have been its worst quarter ever. But Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard sees value in the company's assets.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Inflation fears, interest rate hikes, potential recession, and geopolitical situations have weighed heavily on the market this year with the S&P 500 being down 18% so far. Most growth stocks got hammered this year despite outstanding financials. Two such monster stocks with bright futures are healthcare company Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and U.S. cannabis company Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF).

  • 3 Humbled Nasdaq Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Growth stocks took a beating over the past year or so, as rising interest rates and recession fears eliminated investor risk tolerance. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was one of the darlings of the pandemic bull market. Its price-to-sales ratio peaked close to 35, and its forward  price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio swelled to 75.

  • These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify

    Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Enterprise (EPD) This Earnings Season?

    Enterprise (EPD) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

    The stock market just posted its best month since November 2020 as investors shrug off high inflation and rising interest rates, and focus instead on an economic recovery. No one knows where the stock market or the economy could be headed in the coming quarters. Investing in equal parts of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), Watsco (NYSE: WSO), and Tronox (NYSE: TROX) gives an investor an average dividend yield of 3.2% and exposure to different industries in the industrial and material sectors.

  • Occidental tops 2nd-qtr estimates, launches share buybacks

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp on Tuesday capped a turnaround with a second-quarter profit that topped Wall Street estimates while slashing debt and launching a share buyback program on the back of strong oil and gas prices. Occidental has shed much of the debt it took on in 2019 to buy rival Anadarko Petroleum before the COVID-19 pandemic cratered oil demand. In the second quarter it paid down $4.8 billion in debt and launched a $3 billion share repurchase program.

  • Oil prices have dropped below a key threshold for the first time in 7 months but it doesn't spell the end for growth in energy stocks, research firm says

    While WTI oil snapped a run above its 200-moving average, history suggests the S&P 500 energy sector could still gain in the short term.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Services & Fees

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Devon Energy Beats Earnings, Raises Dividend

    Devon Energy produces another amazing quarter to satisfy its shareholders