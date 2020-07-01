Hugo Boss poaches another Tommy Hilfiger executive

FILE PHOTO: The Hugo Boss logo is seen in Metzingen

BERLIN (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss <BOSSn.DE> has appointed Oliver Timm as its chief sales officer with effect from Jan. 1, 2021, just weeks after it hired former Tommy Hilfiger boss Daniel Grieder as its next chief executive.

Timm has been chief commercial officer of fashion company PVH Europe since 2016, overseeing the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands in the region.

Hugo Boss said last month that Grieder, the former CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe, will start on June 1, 2021, succeeding Mark Langer.

The German company said on Wednesday that now the appointments to the board were complete, Langer would step down and take up a consultative role on July 16, rather than on Sept. 30 as planned when it announced his departure.

Hugo Boss said Langer's responsibilities were already being transferred to the remaining members of the board.

Finance chief Yves Mueller is set to serve as the management board's spokesman until Grieder joins.





(Reporting by Emma Thomasson;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)