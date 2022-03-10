Hugo Boss Results: Close to Pre-Pandemic ‘Normal’ In 2021

Cathrin Schaer
·3 min read

Hugo Boss almost managed to returned to pre-pandemic levels of growth over the course of 2021. For the full year, the company registered a 43 percent increase in revenues to 2.78 billion euros.

In 2019, the last “normal” year before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Hugo Boss saw sales revenues of 2.88 billion euros.

More from WWD

The company had readjusted guidance upwards in the third quarter and the fourth quarter confirmed this prognosis, with sales gaining 51 percent, currency adjusted, to bring in another 905 million euros for Hugo Boss by the end of the year.

Known for formal men’s wear, Hugo Boss was badly impacted by the health crisis, which saw events cancelled and customers working from home.

But consumer sentiment picked up again from the second quarter onwards, as the pandemic subsided and lockdowns eased, the company said in a statement.

The brand’s new chief executive Daniel Grieder, who took up the post in the middle of 2021, also credited a new strategy for having an impact.

“With our strong comeback in 2021, we successfully kicked off our ‘Claim 5′ strategy,” Grieder said in a statement. The strategy has “fueled momentum,” he added.

Hugo Boss’ most important home market, Europe, provided most of the brand’s revenues during year. Over the final quarter, sales increased 64 percent, currency adjusted, to hit 546 million. This translated to growth of 41 percent over the year to hit 1.74 billion euros.

Although the Americas don’t provide the company with as much business, the brand saw strong growth there. Sales rose 71 percent to 197 million euros in the fourth quarter. Over the year, the Americas saw an increase of 78 percent and sales revenues of 543 million euros in total.

Hugo Boss executives have credited its collaboration with Russel Athletic for a turnaround and a higher profile in North America.

In Asia-Pacific, sales in Q4 rose 9 percent to 141 million euros. For the whole year, revenues increased 22 percent.

Throughout the year, casual clothing from its two main lines, Hugo and Boss, had done better than formal offerings, executives said previously.

However by the end of the year, both lines had grown almost equally. Hugo, which tends to be more casual, grew 45 percent over 2021, to bring in 413 million euros. Boss, the more formal, elder brother, grew 42 percent to bring in 2.18 billion euros.

Boss still had not returned to pre-pandemic growth though, the company reported, and sales were still 2 percent down on 2019 results. However Hugo nipped past 2019 levels and had seen a 6 percent increase on sales from before the pandemic.

Boss women’s wear grew 46 percent to 192 million euros over 2021.

Hugo Boss said it expected the positive trend to continue and offered guidance for 2022, predicting sales growth of between 10 and 15 percent, to result in between 3.1 and 3.2 billion euros in revenues. Hugo Boss has a stated goal of reaching 4 billion euros in sales by 2025.

The company had yet to calculate in the impact of the war in Europe, it noted. It recently halted operations in Russia and Ukraine, noting that business there had accounted for about 3 percent of sales in 2021.

