Hugo man identified as victim in shooting outside Cub Foods in Fridley
The man fatally shot Thursday morning outside a Cub Foods in Fridley has been identified by the Hennepin County medical examiner.
Devon Michael Adams, 27, of Hugo, was found shot in the chest in the store’s parking lot at Interstate 694 and University Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. The Anoka County sheriff’s office said bystanders, law enforcement and paramedics provided first aid before Adams was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The sheriff’s office, medical examiner’s office and the Fridley Police Department are investigating the shooting.
