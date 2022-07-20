Hugo man pleads guilty to narcotics, firearms charges

A Hugo man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a pair of federal narcotics and firearms charges stemming from an arrest earlier this year in the West Metro.

Brannen Michael Stafford, 34, pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and carrying a firearm while committing a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release issued by the office of Andrew Luger, U.S. Attorney for Minnesota.

A sentencing hearing for Stafford has not yet been scheduled.

Officers responded about 8 p.m. on March 1 to reports of gunshots along Minnesota 100 near the Crystal-Robbinsdale border, where 911 callers reported seeing two men get out of a Ford 150 pickup registered to Stafford, according to the charges against Stafford.

When police found Stafford and another man about a block away, they discovered a 9mm handgun tucked into the waistband of Stafford’s pants and several 9mm shell casings nearby, the complaint said. In Stafford’s truck, officers found a second handgun, six pounds of methamphetamine and a digital scale.

Related Articles