‘Hugs, not bullets’: Mexican security strategy increasingly scrutinized in wake of massacre

MEXICO CITY -- While successfully campaigning across the country last year, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador coined catchy slogans for solving the country’s security situations. “Hugs, not bullets,” he repeated often. “You can’t fight fire with fire!” he would say. “Scholarship students, not sicarios!”

The slogans spoke to López Obrador’s call for moral renewal and combatting what he considers the root cause of crime and violence: corruption and poverty. Eleven months into his administration, however, Mexico’s homicide rate continues racing to new records levels. The ambush of three carloads of women and children in northern Sonora state marked the most recent indignity.

In the wake of the Sonora slayings – which claimed the lives of three women and six children, all U.S. citizens – López Obrador has doubled down on his discourse of changing security strategies, while pinning Mexico’s problems with violence on his unpopular predecessors.

“These are issues that come from a long way back,” he said at a press conference Wednesday, “which were worsened by a strategy of wanting to resolve things only with the use of force.”

An austere figure with a slow-speaking style, who works 16-hour days and tours the country tirelessly – taking commercial flights – the man commonly called "AMLO" has proved popular. His approval rating hovers around 65 percent. He speaks of inheriting “a country in flames” and often reminds Mexicans of his unpopular predecessors, casually comparing them to organized crime – “the mafia in power,” he previously called them – and speaking of his political opponents as doing more damage to Mexico than drug cartels.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offers a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on May 29, 2019.

It’s found a receptive audience in Mexico, where inequality is rife and fatigue with corruption and the elite’s excesses fueled AMLO’s electoral success. In interviews in the western state of Jalisco, organized crime expert Edgardo Buscaglia says he has found people in crime-ridden areas who essentially confess “We know the Jalisco cartel does damage, but it doesn’t do worse damage than corrupt politicians and businessmen who are with the government.”

Vast stretches of the country seemingly exist on the periphery of Mexican society and see a scant state presence – including the fundamentalist communities in the foothills of the Sierra Madre mountains near the U.S. border with Arizona and New Mexico that were founded by offshoots of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Residents of the fundamentalist community of Colonia LeBarón donated a building and land for a Federal Police base – and help pay the officers’ salaries – after an anti-crime activist, Benjamín LeBarón, was murdered in 2009, said Brent LeBarón, a relative of the victim.

They also learned to live alongside warring drug cartels: identifying themselves to gunmen at checkpoints, staying off lonely roads at night and steering clear of shootouts.

“Obviously, they’re fighting over turf and access to roads and getting their drugs to the border,” LeBarón told USA TODAY.

But LeBarón cited another factor driving the violence: a strategy of killing or capturing cartel kingpins.

“When a head man gets caught or killed or someone else replaces him,” he said, “that’s when they see a weak point and try to take over turf.”

Such internal squabbling erupted in western Sinaloa state after the 2016 arrest of Sinaloa Cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who now sits in a U.S. prison cell.

But Mexico's weakness and the apparent lack of a security strategy was shown last month. Soldiers nabbed El Chapo’s son, Ovidio Guzmán Lopez, but were forced to release him after sicarios blocked roads in the city of Culiacán with burning vehicles and unleashed chaos. Critics accused AMLO of allowing criminals to cow the state, but he insisted he avoided a bloodbath.