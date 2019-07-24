Is Huhtamäki Oyj’s (HEL:HUH1V) 10% Return On Capital Employed Good News?

Today we are going to look at Huhtamäki Oyj (HEL:HUH1V) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Huhtamäki Oyj:

0.10 = €245m ÷ (€3.4b - €1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Huhtamäki Oyj has an ROCE of 10%.

Is Huhtamäki Oyj's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Huhtamäki Oyj's ROCE appears to be around the 10% average of the Packaging industry. Independently of how Huhtamäki Oyj compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Huhtamäki Oyj's current ROCE of 10% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 14%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can see in the image below how Huhtamäki Oyj's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

HLSE:HUH1V Past Revenue and Net Income, July 24th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Huhtamäki Oyj.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Huhtamäki Oyj's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Huhtamäki Oyj has total assets of €3.4b and current liabilities of €1.0b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 30% of its total assets. Huhtamäki Oyj has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Huhtamäki Oyj's ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better. Huhtamäki Oyj looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity .