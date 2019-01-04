Huhtamäki Oyj (HEL:HUH1V) Has Attractive Fundamentals

Huhtamäki Oyj (HEL:HUH1V) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of HUH1V, it is a well-regarded dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Huhtamäki Oyj here.

Excellent balance sheet established dividend payer

HUH1V is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that HUH1V has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. HUH1V’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.28x total debt over the past year, which implies that HUH1V’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

HLSE:HUH1V Historical Debt January 4th 19 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that HUH1V is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 2.9%. HUH1V has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

HLSE:HUH1V Historical Dividend Yield January 4th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Huhtamäki Oyj, I’ve put together three relevant factors you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for HUH1V’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for HUH1V’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has HUH1V’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of HUH1V? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



