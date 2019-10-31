Should Huhtamaki PPL Limited (NSE:PAPERPROD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio?

Dividend paying stocks like Huhtamaki PPL Limited (NSE:PAPERPROD) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. Yet sometimes, investors buy a popular dividend stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

A 1.2% yield is nothing to get excited about, but investors probably think the long payment history suggests Huhtamaki PPL has some staying power. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying Huhtamaki PPL for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Click the interactive chart for our full dividend analysis

NSEI:PAPERPROD Historical Dividend Yield, October 31st 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. Looking at the data, we can see that 19% of Huhtamaki PPL's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. With a low payout ratio, it looks like the dividend is comprehensively covered by earnings.

With a strong net cash balance, Huhtamaki PPL investors may not have much to worry about in the near term from a dividend perspective.

Consider getting our latest analysis on Huhtamaki PPL's financial position here.

Dividend Volatility

One of the major risks of relying on dividend income, is the potential for a company to struggle financially and cut its dividend. Not only is your income cut, but the value of your investment declines as well - nasty. For the purpose of this article, we only scrutinise the last decade of Huhtamaki PPL's dividend payments. During this period the dividend has been stable, which could imply the business could have relatively consistent earnings power. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was ₹1.80 in 2009, compared to ₹3.00 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.2% a year over that time.

Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination.

Dividend Growth Potential

While dividend payments have been relatively reliable, it would also be nice if earnings per share (EPS) were growing, as this is essential to maintaining the dividend's purchasing power over the long term. Strong earnings per share (EPS) growth might encourage our interest in the company despite fluctuating dividends, which is why it's great to see Huhtamaki PPL has grown its earnings per share at 12% per annum over the past five years. Earnings per share are growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low. We think this is an ideal combination in a dividend stock.

Conclusion

When we look at a dividend stock, we need to form a judgement on whether the dividend will grow, if the company is able to maintain it in a wide range of economic circumstances, and if the dividend payout is sustainable. We're glad to see Huhtamaki PPL has a low payout ratio, as this suggests earnings are being reinvested in the business. Next, growing earnings per share and steady dividend payments is a great combination. Huhtamaki PPL fits all of our criteria, and we think it's an attractive dividend idea that would warrant further investigation.