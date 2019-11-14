Huishang Bank Corporation Limited (HKG:3698) Is Yielding 2.0% - But Is It A Buy?

Dividend paying stocks like Huishang Bank Corporation Limited (HKG:3698) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. On the other hand, investors have been known to buy a stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

Investors might not know much about Huishang Bank's dividend prospects, even though it has been paying dividends for the last five years and offers a 2.0% yield. A low yield is generally a turn-off, but if the prospects for earnings growth were strong, investors might be pleasantly surprised by the long-term results. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying Huishang Bank for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. Huishang Bank paid out 7.5% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. With a low payout ratio, it looks like the dividend is comprehensively covered by earnings.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. Looking at the data, we can see that Huishang Bank has been paying a dividend for the past five years. During the past five-year period, the first annual payment was CN¥0.14 in 2014, compared to CN¥0.056 last year. This works out to a decline of approximately 61% over that time.

A shrinking dividend over a five-year period is not ideal, and we'd be concerned about investing in a dividend stock that lacks a solid record of growing dividends per share.

Dividend Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS are growing. Huishang Bank has grown its earnings per share at 7.2% per annum over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Huishang Bank's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Conclusion

To summarise, shareholders should always check that Huishang Bank's dividends are affordable, that its dividend payments are relatively stable, and that it has decent prospects for growing its earnings and dividend. We're glad to see Huishang Bank has a low payout ratio, as this suggests earnings are being reinvested in the business. Second, earnings growth has been ordinary, and its history of dividend payments is chequered - having cut its dividend at least once in the past. Huishang Bank might not be a bad business, but it doesn't show all of the characteristics we look for in a dividend stock.

