Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ): Are Analysts Optimistic?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Huize Holding Limited's (NASDAQ:HUIZ) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People’s Republic of China. The US$50m market-cap company announced a latest loss of CN¥108m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Huize Holding will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Huize Holding, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of CN¥39m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 99%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Huize Holding's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Huize Holding is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Huize Holding's case is 66%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

