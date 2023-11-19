Hulk Hogan’s son Nick Hogan arrested in Clearwater for suspected DUI

Nick Hogan, the son of wrestler and local celebrity Hulk Hogan, was arrested in Clearwater early Saturday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence, police records show.

According to an arrest affidavit, Nick Hogan, whose legal name is Nicholas Bollea, drove by Clearwater Police Department officers who were conducting a traffic stop on Gulf to Bay Boulevard. When he was approaching, one of the officers tried to signal to Bollea with a flashlight to move over a lane, but Bollea did not, and was also driving 51 mph when the speed limit was 40, according to the affidavit.

Florida law requires drivers to move over a lane for stopped law enforcement officers when it’s safe to do so, or slow down if not.

After one of the officers pulled Bollea over, they observed that his breath had a “strong odor” of alcohol, the affidavit says, his balance was unsteady and he had bloodshot, glassy eyes. He refused a breath test but “performed poorly” on field sobriety tests, according to police.

Police arrested Bollea, 33, around 1:42 a.m. and he was booked into Pinellas County Jail. His bond was set at $500, which he paid. He was released later Saturday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office booking information page.

Bollea did not respond to a voicemail Sunday seeking comment.

When Bollea was 17, he was involved in a high-profile crash, according to previous Tampa Bay Times coverage, that left a passenger in his car, John Graziano, with severe brain damage. Police said at the time that Bollea was racing when he lost control and smashed into a palm tree.

For that 2007 incident, Bollea spent five months in jail for reckless driving.