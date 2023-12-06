Hull to get 20 new electric vehicle charging points

Hull City plans to invest £150,000 in 20 new electric vehicle charging points, the council confirmed.

This includes the council's first 50kW rapid charger which will be able to power up most cars in about an hour.

Additional charging points will be at Stoneferry Bridge and in the city centre, including accessible ones for people with mobility issues.

A spokesperson said: "This will help tackle climate change and meet Hull's target to become net zero by 2045."

The fast charger will be located at Hull City Council's main Stockholm Road Depot and another standard one will be installed at Stoneferry Bridge.

This will give additional support to the team who look after the city's nine bridges spanning the River Hull, said the council.

A further 13 new 11kW chargers will replace six older ones at Osborne Street multi-story car park.

Hull City Council says it has one of the largest fleets of electric vehicles in the region and the new charging infrastructure will be delivered as part of the council's 2023 and 2024 capital programme.

Councillor Mark Ieronimo, cabinet portfolio holder for transportation, roads and highways, said the move will help prepare the city for the transition from petrol and diesel to zero-emission vehicles.

New diesel and petrol powered cars will be banned by 2035 - however it will still be legal to buy and sell used petrol and diesel cars.

He added: "This investment, coupled with our joint bid with East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Stagecoach and East Yorkshire Buses, to the Government's ZEBRA2 fund for electric buses demonstrates our commitment to decarbonising transport in Hull."

