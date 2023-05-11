Hull lobbyist, ex-trooper sentenced to jail for State Police union scheme

BOSTON – A former State Police union president and the union’s former lobbyist, who is from Hull, were sentenced to jail Wednesday in federal court for racketeering, fraud, obstruction of justice and tax crimes, the U.S. attorney's office said.

U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock sentenced former State Trooper Dana A. Pullman, 60, of Worcester, to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release and restitution.

Anne M. Lynch, 71, of Hull, was sentenced to two years in prison, two years of supervised release and restitution. She was also ordered to pay a $25,000 fine.

In November, a federal grand jury convicted Pullman and Lynch of one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of honest services wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.

Pullman was also convicted of two additional counts of wire fraud and two counts of aiding and assisting the filing of a false tax return. Lynch was convicted of an additional count of obstruction of justice and four counts of aiding and assisting in the filing of a false tax return.

"For six years, Mr. Pullman and Ms. Lynch used the State Police Association of Massachusetts as a criminal enterprise for their own personal financial benefit,” the U.S. attorney's office said in a statement.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts consists of more than 1,500 troopers and sergeants. It is their exclusive bargaining agent with the state.

Pullman, a state trooper from 1987 to 2018, was the union's president from 2012 until his resignation in 2018. Lynch’s lobbying firm represented the union during the same time period in exchange for monthly retainer payments.

From at least 2012 until Pullman resigned, Pullman and Lynch turned the union into "a racketeering enterprise, using Pullman’s position and power to defraud (union) members, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and vendors looking to do business with the (State Police)," according to the statement from U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, FBI Special Agent Joseph Bonavolonta and IRS Special Agent Joleen D. Simpson.

They said Lynch paid Pullman a $20,000 kickback in connection with a settlement agreement between the union and the state. Pullman and Lynch defrauded two companies that sought to do business with the State Police by hiding the fact that Lynch was paying Pullman to direct vendors to use Lynch’s services, they said.

"The defendants hid the payments from Lynch and her lobbying firm to Pullman in a manner designed to avoid reporting and paying taxes on that income to the IRS," the statement said. "Pullman and Lynch also attempted to obstruct the grand jury’s investigation of this matter by manipulating subpoenaed records, and Lynch attempted to obstruct the grand jury’s investigation by lying to investigators."

Pullman also embezzled union money to pay for thousands of dollars of meals and travel for someone with whom he was having a romantic relationship, the statement said.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Racketeering case results in jail terms for Hull woman, former trooper