A Hull man was recently sentenced to a prison term after he pleaded guilty in Madison County Superior Court to child molestation.

Superior Court Judge Jeffery Malcom imposed a 20-year sentence with the first four years in prison and the remainder on probation on 72-year-old Melvin Ronald Johnston.

Johnston was living on Maplewood Lane when he was arrested on Aug. 7, 2020, by an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

He pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 to having a child under the age of 16 place her hand on his private parts in March 2020, according to court documents. The molestation was reported to the sheriff's office in June 2020.

Death Investigation: Infant injured in crash with Amazon delivery truck in Athens has died, say police

A number of conditions were placed on Johnston when he is released from prison including having no contact with persons under 18, no drinking alcohol, keeping a driving log of his travels and not possessing or subscribing to materials with sexually oriented materials.

During pretrial motions, Johnston’s defense lawyer attempted to keep out of a possible trial a statement the defendant made during a polygraph “interrogation” conducted at the GBI office in Marietta.

Johnston, who had been out of jail on bond, was placed in the Madison County Jail after his sentence was imposed.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Hull man goes to prison after guilty plea to child molestation