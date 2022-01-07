Hull police chase with stolen truck leaves one dead, another in jail after crash

HULL — A police chase in Hull on Thursday left one man dead and another arrested after a truck crashed into a pole.

The Hull Police Department received a call for a stolen car at about 10 p.m. on Thursday, shortly before a police officer spotted a truck matching the description driving down George Washington Boulevard, the department said in a press release via John Guilfoil Public Relations.

The officer turned around to follow the truck, the release said, which crashed into a pole as it turned from George Washington Boulevard onto Rockaway Avenue. A passenger died at the scene of the crash and the driver ran away on foot, police said.

State Police Spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement that the unidentified driver was later arrested by Hull police officers after he broke into a house on Avalon Drive "and committed a domestic assault upon a victim there."

Procopio did not name the driver arrested following the fatal crash, the man who died, or the Hull police officer involved. The officer chasing the truck has been put on administrative leave, per Hull policy.

The public relations firm said in the statement that all further questions should be directed to State Police.

Procopio referred all further questions to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, which could not immediately be reached for comment.

