Hull police sergeant on paid leave after being arrested in Pembroke: What he is accused of

A Hull police sergeant is on paid administrative leave following his off-duty arrest on an assault charge in Pembroke.

Hull police Sgt. Scott Saunders, 46, of Pembroke, was arrested by Pembroke police July 24. He is accused of assaulting his 72-year-old neighbor.

“Upon learning of the incident and subsequent arrest, the Hull Police Department immediately placed Sgt. Saunders on leave pending the outcome of the case,” a statement from the department said. “His license to carry was suspended, and his badge and service weapon were taken and secured.”

The department has launched an internal affairs investigation and has notified the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission.

“These actions are standard and part of the policies and procedures of the Hull Police Department, as well as its collective bargaining agreement,” the statement said.

What the Pembroke Police report says

Saunders has been charged with assault and battery on a person 60 or older with injury, which is a felony, according to court documents.

When police responded to the accuser's call, an officer observed "multiple cuts to the left side of his face and cheek area. Blood was coming from his left nostril and his left cheek and eye area were swelling and bruising," the police report says.

During an interview, the accuser said that as he drove on Furnace Colony Drive, he saw Saunders walking on the side of the road carrying a paddleboard. As he passed, he said Saunders struck his vehicle with the board.

The man said he pulled over and got out of his car.

"As he turned to face Saunders, he (said he) was grabbed and 'sucker punched' … then thrown to the ground with Saunders straddling on top of him," the report reads.

Police interviewed Saunders at his home. In the report, Saunders said he and his neighbor have a history of disputes.

Saunders said the man drove too close to him as he passed. He then struck the roof of the vehicle with the paddleboard.

Saunders said the man raised his hand as he approached. In response, Saunders said he pushed the man to the ground, got on top of him and held him down.

Saunders said the man again raised his hand while on the ground, and so he "punched (him) once to the face," the report says.

The incident was recorded on Saunders' home security camera. The police report confirms that Saunders struck the accuser's car with the paddleboard, but that the man's hands are not visible in the footage.

"Saunders pushes (the accuser) with both hands to the chest area, causing him to fall backwards on the ground," the report reads.

"As Saunders is on top (of the man), he is seen throwing one punch to the face area ... before standing and walking away from the area towards his residence," it continues.

The report concludes by noting that in the video, the accuser appeared to give Saunders adequate space and was traveling "at an appropriate speed." It also says that as the two men were speaking, the accuser's hands were not raised.

The responding officer handcuffed Saunders and took him to the Pembroke police station, where he was "booked without issue." At the station, a cut on Saunders' left big toe and foot was photographed at his request.

Both men said a third party witnessed the event and may have additional video footage. However, the witness's full name and address were not known to them.

What to know about Scott Saunders

Saunders was hired by the Hull Police Department in December 2004 and has been a sergeant since 2019. Citing personnel privacy, the department said it had no further information it could release at this point.

