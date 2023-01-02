Hull resident barricades self in house with gun, officers de-escalate situation, police say

A Hull resident barricaded themself in their home with a long gun on Monday morning, resulting in a shelter-in-place in the community and a mutual aid response from several neighboring towns, police said.

No injuries were reported. Police officers were able to successfully de-escalate the situation, police said in a statement on Monday.

Police responded to a home on Beacon Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. for a report of an adult with a firearm threatening to harm themself.

When officers arrived at the home, they started talking with the resident, police said. The resident came outside to first responders and was then taken to an area hospital. Police also secured a rifle at the scene.

Police did not identify the resident, who is not facing criminal charges at this time.

A reverse-911 call went out to residents, who were advised to shelter in place, police said.

“Our society calls upon police officers who need to be prepared to respond to any emergency situation, and thanks to the compassion, training and experience of our Hull Police officers, a potentially volatile situation was resolved, and our officers were able to facilitate the rendering of aid to a resident,” Hull Police Chief John Dunn said in a statement.

Members of the Norwell, Hingham, Cohasset and Scituate police departments also responded to the scene to assist Hull officers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

