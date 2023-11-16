Hull stabbing: Man arrested in murder investigation

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing victim died in Hull.

Officers were called at 22:15 GMT on Wednesday to reports that a man had suffered a stab wound at a property on Hardy Street, Humberside Police said.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

The arrested man remained in custody on Thursday and police urged anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area to contact them.

Det Ch Insp Jayne Goodens, who is leading the investigation, said: "I want to offer some reassurance that this is thought to be an isolated incident between two people, believed to be known to each other, that took place inside a property.

"We do not believe there to be any wider risk to the public."

She said there would be an increased number of officers in the area over the coming days, carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance to the community.

