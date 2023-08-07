Hull woman charged in fatal June crash that killed Winterville woman

A Madison County woman faces charges in connection with a fatal wreck in June that claimed the life of a Winterville woman, according to Athens-Clarke police.

Keosha Laricka Martin, 38, of Hull is charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and failing to maintain a lane. She was charged on July 31 and released the next day on a $6,250 bond.

The crash claimed the life of Linda Motichek, 70, who died at the scene.

The crash occurred on Cherokee Road, where police said Martin’s vehicle crossed the center line and collided with Motichek’s southbound Toyota Corolla, according to the police report.

