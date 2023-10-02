Hull woman promoted to new job at Georgia Bureau of Investigation

A Madison County woman was recently promoted in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation into the job of Compliance Program Manager for the Georgia Crime Information Center.

The compliance program is an essential part of the criminal justice process, GBI Director Chris Hosey said in a statement released about the promotion.

“Bonnie Slaney will be an excellent leader in GCIC and, I Iook forward to seeing all she will continue to do for the agency,” he said.

Slaney is originally from Hull and continues to reside there, where she is active in the Madison County Pilots Club.

Slaney has more than 19 years in law enforce that includes a job with the Western Circuit District Attorney’s Office and as a communications officer for Athens-Clarke police. She is also a certified police training instructor and is certified in emergency medical dispatch.

She began her career with the GBI in the Athens office as an investigator. She graduated from Athens Technical College and has completed numerous training programs in her profession.

