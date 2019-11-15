Hulu increases price for live TV by $10, to $55 per month

FILE - This June 27, 2015, file photo, shows the Hulu logo on a window at the Milk Studios space in New York. Hulu said Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, that the company is dropping the free TV episodes that it was initially known for as it works on launching a skinny bundle of streaming TV. (AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)

Hulu just sent an email to subscribers of its Hulu + Live TV plan announcing that the price of the basic live TV plan will increase from $44.99 per month to $54.99 per month.

This is Hulu + Live TV's second price hike this year, with a $5 increase in January, followed by this twice-as-large increase, which is supposed to take effect on December 18.

In the email, Hulu says this increase "allows us to continue delivering the best live and on-demand TV experience for you." However, as a the price keeps going up, the price advantage that a "skinny bundle" of TV channels offers over plain old cable starts to shrink.

The streaming service launched its live TV package at the beginning of 2018, and it supposedly past 1 million subscribers before the year was done.

Hulu's ownership has also been changing, with Disney becoming a majority shareholder following its acquisition of Fox, and then taking full operational control of the company earlier this year. Hulu is part of Disney's broader streaming strategy, which saw the company launching its own Disney+ service earlier this week and offering Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (without live TV) together in a $12.99 bundle.



