Hulu is just $1.99 per month for 12 months with this incredible Cyber Monday deal

Get Hulu for $1.99 a month ahead of Cyber Monday.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Cyber Monday is a day away, and it's a great time to take advantage of the best deals this holiday season. Aside from all of the amazing discounts on tech products, clothing, toys and more, streaming services like Hulu are also offering great deals on their monthly subscriptions. Sign up now through tomorrow, November 28, and get 12 months of ad-supported streaming for just $1.99 per month.

Sign up for Hulu

Hulu's ad-supported service is usually $7.99 per month—or $14.99 per month to enjoy the service without ads—so catching this Cyber Monday deal will help you save over 50% for the year. This offer is available to new subscribers, former subscribers who canceled more than a month ago, as well as current Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle subscribers.

►50 best Amazon Black Friday deals under $50: Shop Apple, Paw Patrol, Crest Whitestrips and more

►Cyber Monday 2022: The best 250+ Cyber Monday deals you can already shop

Stream hit shows like 'The Handmaid's Tale' during Hulu's Cyber Monday sale.

This deal is great for those who just want the basics that Hulu offers—to stream Hulu's best shows and movies without having to pay a fortune. If you don't need the bells and whistles included like ESPN+, Disney+, Live TV or ad-free service, then this deal is perfect for you. It's also a good choice for those who have a Hulu bundle that they're not taking advantage of or people who are looking to cut costs ahead of the holidays.

Stream the most-watched shows that Hulu has to offer like The Handmaid's Tale, Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building for just $1.99 per month for 12 months. Keep in mind that the subscription will automatically renew at the full price of $7.99 per month at the end of the 12-month offer period.

Story continues

Sign up for Hulu

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Hulu Cyber Monday deal: Get 12 months of streaming for $1.99 per month