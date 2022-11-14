Hulu with Live TV adds 14 new channels ahead of next month's price increase

Hulu is adding 14 new channels to its Live TV offering, the Disney-owned streaming service announced on Monday . Five of the additions – the Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama – are already available to watch, with the remaining nine (most of them Vevo music channels) joining the service on December 1st.

That means most of the new additions will arrive a week before Disney increases the cost of its Hulu + Live TV bundle . After December 8th, the with ads package will cost $75 per month, up from $70 currently. With today’s expansion, Hulu notes the Live TV component of its service provides access to more than 85 channels, with mainstays like CNN, EPSN, MTV and the NFL Network represented.