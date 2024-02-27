Hulu reportedly rejected an ad for a church, calling it ‘religious indoctrination’

This Saturday, June 27, 2015 photo shows the Hulu logo on a window at the Milk Studios space in New York, where a replica of the "Seinfeld" set was on display. The cable network Epix jumped from Netflix to Hulu, the companies announced late Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015, landing a multiyear, digital subscription video on demand deal with the streaming service. | Dan Goodman

A Texas church is seeking more information from Hulu after the streaming platform reportedly refused to air its commercial due to concerns about “religious indoctrination.”

Hulen Street Church in Fort Worth claims that it followed Hulu’s rules for local advertisers but was still unable to promote its new Thursday night worship program on the streaming service.

“Hulu’s customer service said that the ad violated policies against ‘Religious Indoctrination due to asking viewer(s) to attend Thursday services,’” the church’s law firm, First Liberty Institute, explains in a demand letter to Hulu, which was sent Monday.

Hulu ad guidelines

The letter calls on Hulu to clarify its advertising rules, noting that a prohibition on or definition of “religious indoctrination” does not appear in publicly available advertising guidelines.

“Despite being accepted as an approved advertiser on the platform, Hulen Street Church first learned Hulu even had such a policy when Hulu invoked it to reject the Church’s Thursday night service ad,” the First Liberty Institute letter reads.

Hulu’s advertising guidelines do say that the streaming service reviews potentially controversial ads, including political ads, and rejects commercials that are offensive or discriminatory.

“Religion and religious themed ads” are among those that “will be considered on a case-by-case basis,” Hulu’s guidelines explain, noting that a number of other types of ads are considered with the same level of sensitivity, including alcohol ads, sports betting ads and ads for “black magic” or astrology services.

Religious ads

Rules for faith-based advertising have caused controversy before, including in 2017, when transit officials in Washington, D.C., rejected a proposed ad campaign from the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington that would have run on public buses.

The Christmas-themed ad “showed the silhouette of three shepherds and sheep accompanied by the text, ‘Find the Perfect Gift,’” according to The Associated Press. Transit officials said it violated a policy against issue-oriented ads.

The archdiocese sued, seeking a policy change. But a federal appeals court upheld the ad policy and the Supreme Court declined to get involved, The Associated Press reported.

Since the transit authority is a public agency, the archdiocese had more legal options than Hulen Street Church will have in its fight against Hulu, which is a private company.

In an interview with Fox News, First Liberty Institute attorney Jeremy Dys acknowledged that, due to its private status, Hulu is free to reject ads.

But in Monday’s demand letter, First Liberty Institute argues that the Supreme Court’s ongoing cases on social media censorship could make it easier to hold streaming services accountable.

“Companies, candidates, and even churches rely on advertising platforms to share their views and advertise their products, and ad platforms should not have unilateral discretion to filter out advertisers like Hulen Street Church. Just like a telephone company and the post office can’t filter what messages are permissible on that basis, the same rules should apply here,” the letter says.











