Hulu and Squanch Games part ways with Justin Roiland in wake of domestic violence charges

Justin Roiland

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Justin Roiland

Hulu and Squanch Games are getting out of the Justin Roiland business.

The streaming platform and the video game developer both said Wednesday that they have parted ways with Roiland, who co-created Hulu's Solar Opposites and co-founded Squanch. The announcements come a day after Adult Swim cut ties with Roiland and two weeks after a news report revealed that he is facing felony domestic violence charges in connection with a 2020 incident in Orange County, Calif.

Hulu Originals and 20th TV Animation said in a statement provided to EW: "We have ended our association with Justin Roiland." Solar Opposites and Koala Man, a recently debuted series on which Roiland served as an executive producer and voice actor, will carry on without his involvement.

In a statement posted to social media, Squanch said, "On January 16, 2023, Squanch Games received Justin Roiland's resignation." The company also pledged to "keep developing games we know our fans will love while continuing to support and improve" the Roiland-created game High on Life.

EW has reached out to representatives for Roiland for comment.

Roiland's professional standing has taken a nosedive since NBC News revealed earlier this month that the Rick and Morty co-creator and star, 42, was charged in May 2020 with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. According to a criminal complaint obtained by EW, the incident occurred on or about Jan. 19, 2020 and resulted in a "traumatic condition" for an anonymous woman identified as Jane Doe, who was "in a dating relationship" with Roiland at the time.

Story continues

Roiland pleaded not guilty to the charges in October 2020 and recently appeared in court for a pretrial hearing. A trial date has not yet been set, and another pretrial hearing is set for April 27.

In a statement provided to EW on Jan. 12, Roiland's attorney T. Edward Welbourn denied the allegations and criticized news coverage of the case. "It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been," he said. "To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney's office has completed its methodical review of the evidence. We look forward to clearing Justin's name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: