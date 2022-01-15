Hulu Targets `Streamers of Tomorrow' as It Seeks Candidates With Metaverse, NFT Backgrounds

Hulu is looking for help breaking into crypto, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse to target “the streamers of tomorrow,” according to a new job posting.

The streaming platform is hiring a “culture trend marketing manager” to help the company “break through into other spaces outside of streaming,” with a background in “metaverse and/or crypto and NFT platforms” a plus, according to the listing.

The company cited how younger demographics are consuming content in less traditional ways, identifying crypto and the metaverse as an emerging market.

Hulu’s parent company, Disney, is eyeing the metaverse in a similar way – in a recent job posting, the company identified NFTs and augmented reality as key emerging tech trends to watch.

Disney’s foray into crypto began in November when it launched its “Golden Moments” NFT collections, which featured Intellectual property from its Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars titles sold on VeVe, a marketplace built on the Gochain blockchain.

Disney’s crypto-adjacent plans extend beyond NFT drops, with CEO Bob Chapek telling CNBC in November his vision “to use Disney+ as the platform for the metaverse.”

The multimedia conglomerate’s interest in NFTs could also be expanding to its physical park locations, based on another recent job posting from Disney Parks, Products and Experiences seeking help to “lead Disney's efforts in the NFT space.”

Hulu did not respond for comment by the time of publication.

Danny Nelson contributed reporting.