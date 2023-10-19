Hulu's $2-per-month student deal for its ad-supported plan is back

Students can get Hulu for a mere $2 per month. The streaming service is offering US college students the discounted price on its ad-supported tier, usually $8 monthly. You can keep paying the lower amount as long as your enrollment status remains verified.

The offer applies to new customers, but existing subscribers can also use it if their current plan is billed directly through Hulu. The company will verify with SheerID to ensure you’re enrolled at a US Title IV accredited college or university.

Disney owns a majority stake in Hulu, which offers current-season episodes of broadcast popular television series, films and older TV. It also includes original programming, like Only Murders in the Building, The Handmaid’s Tale and The Bear. The discounted price only applies to the version with advertisements, and you also can’t download content for offline viewing with this tier. The company offers a “Hulu (No Ads)” plan for $18 monthly.

