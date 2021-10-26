Huma Abedin Says In New Book That U.S. Senator Sexually Assaulted Her

Huma Abedin writes in her book

Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s longtime aide, says in her upcoming memoir that a U.S. Senator sexually assaulted her about 15 years ago, according to the Guardian.

The book, “Both/And: A Life In Many Words,” will be published next week, but the Guardian got an advance peek at a passage in which Abedin describes an unidentified senator giving her a nonconsensual kiss in the mid-2000s.

According to the Guardian, Abedin wrote that she had accepted the senator’s invitation to have coffee in his building after a dinner that “a few senators and their aides” had attended (the group apparently did not include Clinton).

Abedin doesn’t identify the senator or his political party, the Guardian reports, but wrote that while she sat on his couch, “He plopped down to my right, put his left arm around my shoulder, and kissed me, pushing his tongue into my mouth, pressing me back on the sofa.”

“I was so utterly shocked, I pushed him away. All I wanted was for the last 10 seconds to be erased,” she wrote, according to the Guardian, adding that the senator apologized and said he’d “misread” her.

When he asked if she wanted to stay, Abedin wrote, “I said something only the twentysomething version of me would have come up with – ‘I am so sorry’ – and walked out, trying to appear as nonchalant as possible,” the Guardian says.

Apparently, Abedin managed to patch things up with the senator and erase the incident from her mind entirely until 2018, when Brett Kavanaugh was nominated to the Supreme Court. Abedin was triggered when she read an article about Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford “being accused of ‘conveniently’ remembering” her alleged assault, the Guardian reports.

Read the full Guardian article here.

Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.

