'Human-animal coexistence': Stay of execution granted for Italian killer bear

An Alpine Brown bear Italian officials said killed a jogger near the man's home this month has been captured and is getting stay of execution.

JJ4, a 17-year-old recent mother to three cubs, killed 26-year-old Andrea Papi as he ran in the Brenta Dolomites, a public nature reserve in the country's northern Trentino-Alto Adige region.

Papi's body was found on a public trial on April 6, one day after his family reported him missing, according to local media reports and information from Bear Conservation, a London-based group working for the conservation and protection of bears and their environment.

On April 12, Trento Governor Maurizio Fugatti signed an order to execute JJ4, after the bear was identified as the attacker through DNA matching of bodily fluids left near Papi's body, the group reported.

But the bear conservation group petitioned a local court to protect JJ4 because the order to kill the bear was “an action that appeared more like a gesture of revenge against the bear than an effective search for everyone’s safety in a peaceful and informed coexistence,” according to a statement on the Anti-Vivisezione website (anti-medical testing of animals).

The court approved the stay and Fugatti has until May 11 to appeal the decision.

"Now for us the problem is no longer JJ4, but the human-animal coexistence," Fugatti tweeted Tuesday.

A new mom with three cubs

The bear had recently given birth, the group wrote, and experts say her aggressive act may have been linked to a perceived threat against her cubs.

According to the BBC, JJ4 had recently shown signs of aggression, officials said, destroying cameras placed to monitor her movements.

The bear was with her three cubs when she was captured in a trap filled with fruit, after forest rangers with dogs tracked her footprints in snow in the area.

JJ4 bear was sedated and taken to the an animal care facility near Trento, the outlet reported.

Additional attacks

Papi was the first known Italian to be killed by a bear in recent years, BBC reported.

JJ4 also attacked a father and son in the area in June 2020, according to the outlet.

At the time, the government issued an order for the bear to be killed, but the move was overturned by a court.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

