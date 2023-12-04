The Human Bean brews up new business in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE − Baristas at The Human Bean began pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 2149 Southgate Parkway last week.

The new business offers specialty grade coffee, real fruit smoothies, whole leaf teas, and hot breakfast items in a drive-thru setting.

Local owners, Chad and Lynn Fix along with their daughter Rachel Kinnison, said the staff looks forward to providing products and exceptional customer service, along with the signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

The Human Bean opened at 2149 Southgate Parkway in Cambridge on Nov. 28, 2023. Located in the same parking lot as Sheetz and Tractor Supply, the shop offers coffee, pastries and more.

“We’ve got an excited team who have been training and preparing for this,” Chad said of the recent grand opening. With a reputation for cheerful baristas and sustainably sourced coffee, The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 25 years.

Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees like Fix.

“Our mission is to inspire authentic human connections with every cup. This new drive-thru opening is another opportunity to do just that — spread kindness and foster connections in the communities where The Human Bean is served,” said Dan Hawkins, the CEO of The Human Bean Franchise.

Customers can participate in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure Day in October and Mochas for Men in June.

All of the money raised by the Cambridge drive-thru location will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing. The Human Bean of Cambridge is open from 4:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

