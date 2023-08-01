'Human-like' bear in China sparks authenticity debate

STORY: Released on July 28, the video showed a sun bear standing on its legs inside its enclosure at Hangzhou Zoo as visitors looked on. Chinese netizens questioned if the bear was a man dressed in a costume, due to the bear's humanlike stance and folds of loose skin on its back.

The zoo responded in a light-hearted manner, posting a statement on WeChat where they role-played as the bear. “Yesterday, after I got off work, I received a call from the director, asking me if I was lazy and did not go to work, and had hired a two-legged animal to replace me," it read.

Reuters was able to locate the video from the landscape and structures matching file images, but could not independently verify the video.